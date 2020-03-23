Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | February, 2020

BACKGROUND

The aim of UNHCR Pakistan’s Community-based Protection (CBP) strategy is to empower Persons of Concern (POCs) to have an effective role as protection actors and meaningfully participate in the design, planning and implementation of activities that are most needed within their communities. CBP seeks to restore positive roles within a community and rebuild community-based support mechanisms and protection structures. UNHCR, in collaboration with its partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanita- tion Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

Enhance outreach and communication Ensure access to needed services Promote empowerment leading to self-reliance Strengthen partnership and coordination

HIGHLIGHTS

 The refugee community in I-12, Islamabad partnered with two NGOs to inaugurate a community-managed school within the settlement.

 UNHCR’s CBP team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started conducting a social and physical map- ping exercise of 3 new refugee settlements in Peshawar, Nowshera and Kohat. Through the mapping exercise, the team has also strengthened community outreach to introduce the community-based protection approach and to identify potential outreach volunteers.

 CBP team at SO Quetta held 37 monthly meeting with community committee members in various parts of the province including RV and urban settlements. Out of 368 committee members 41 % were female representation.

OUTREACH VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES

 Outreach Volunteers (OVs) and UNHCR’s CBP partner in Peshawar district organized an awareness session for refugee youth in Nowshera on DAFI scholarships, including the criteria, application procedures, available courses and the monthly stipend.

 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UNHCR’s CBP team and NGO partners developed and distributed pocket guides for the Outreach Volunteers in the CBP focused areas for outreach volun- teers. The provided pocket guides are translated in Pashto and Dari language and provide information on the available services, address and contact details.