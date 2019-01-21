21 Jan 2019

Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (December 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (245.53 KB)

Background

The Community‐Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017‐2019) for Refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the strategy is for refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

  1. Networks of outreach volunteers to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
  2. Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners and communities in the practice of community‐based protection.
  3. Community‐level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
  4. Support to positive behaviour change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.

