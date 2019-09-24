Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (August 2019)

BACKGROUND

The Community-Based Protection (CBP) and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) for refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the strategy is for refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

A Network of outreach volunteers (OVs) to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities. Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners, and communities in the practice of community-based protection. Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms. Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.

HIGHLIGHTS