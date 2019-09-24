Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (August 2019)
BACKGROUND
The Community-Based Protection (CBP) and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) for refugees in Pakistan was endorsed in July 2017. The overall goal of the strategy is for refugees living in Pakistan to be empowered and their resilient capacity strengthened, enabling them to minimize their exposure to protection risks and improve their overall protection environment, with a special focus on the most vulnerable.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
A Network of outreach volunteers (OVs) to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners, and communities in the practice of community-based protection.
Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.
HIGHLIGHTS
UNHCR and partners facilitated a total of 32 community visits with refugee communities (321 male and 312 female) in various clusters and Refugee villages in Quetta. The objective of these community visits were to sensitize, empower and mobilize the community on accessing public health & education services. Information on voluntary repatriation, PoR card modification, legal assistance, skills development, livelihood programmes, protection from sexual and gender based violence and child protection also disseminated.
UNHCR CBP and Field Outreach teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited 43 Refugee Villages and carried out mapping of existing water and sanitation facilities.