Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (April 2018)

The overall goal of the Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) in Pakistan is to enhance the protection and well-being of individuals and communities that UNHCR serves, through meaningful engagement and community-led interventions that aim to resolve common problems while increasing understanding of each other and community-level support mechanisms.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

1. Networks of outreach volunteers to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.

2. Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners and communities in the practice of community-based protection.

3. Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.

4. Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.