17 May 2018

Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update (April 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1002.28 KB)

The overall goal of the Community-Based Protection and Urban Outreach Strategy (2017-2019) in Pakistan is to enhance the protection and well-being of individuals and communities that UNHCR serves, through meaningful engagement and community-led interventions that aim to resolve common problems while increasing understanding of each other and community-level support mechanisms.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
1. Networks of outreach volunteers to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
2. Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners and communities in the practice of community-based protection.
3. Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
4. Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.