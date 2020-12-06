Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 31 October, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

1,402 information flyers related to UNHCR's cash assistance program were printed out and distributed to community leaders, refugee communities and posted at the local post offices. UNHCR also distributed 1,788 government approved IEC materials (including its translated versions) to OVs and community mobilisers across Pakistan.

1,118 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high-risk populations) were provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines and telephonic counselling.

During the month of October, a total of 2,806 Outreach Volunteers and community mobilizers were reached with information on COVID-19 prevention through WhatsApp and telephonic counseling.

COMMUNICATION WITH COMMUNITIES

The 2020 Participatory Assessment exercise was conducted in Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Karachi by multi-functional teams (MFTs) comprising of UNHCR and partner staff (ICMC, SHARP, DANESH and WESS). A total of 22 focus group discussions (FGDs) and 14 key informant interviews (KII) were conducted with refugee communities and persons with specific needs (PWSN). Topics covered in the 2020 PA include; communication with communities and access to basic services for PWSN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic UNHCR took care to comply with ongoing social distancing recommendations throughout PA Exercise.

UNHCR’s CBP team in Quetta conducted 36 awareness sessions benefiting 724 refugees including, 400 female and 324 male refugees. The content of these sessions included child protection, sexual and genderbased violence (SGBV), and legal assistance.

UNHCR’s CBP team in Peshawar, CAR-KP and the UNHCR’s education partner reformed a School Management Committee (SMC) in Ghulam Banda RV, Kohat. The SMC will monitor students’ attendance, follow up on drop-out from school cases and monitor the overall education activities. In Laki Marwat district, CAR-KP facilitated the installation of 06 solar panels and 03 solar ceiling fans in a primary school in Gambila RV and 12 solar panels and 06 solar ceiling fans in primary school at Gandi Khan Khel RV.