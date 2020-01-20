Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 31 December, 2019

BACKGROUND

The aim of UNHCR Pakistan’s Community-based Protection (CBP) strategy is to empower Person of Concern (POCs) to have an effective role as protection actors and meaningfully participate in the design, planning and implementation of activities that are most needed within their communities. CBP seeks to restore positive roles within a community and rebuild community-based support mechanisms and protection structures. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

A Network of outreach volunteers (OVs) to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities. Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners, and communities in the practice of community-based protection. Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms. Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.

HIGHLIGHTS