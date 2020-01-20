Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 31 December, 2019
BACKGROUND
The aim of UNHCR Pakistan’s Community-based Protection (CBP) strategy is to empower Person of Concern (POCs) to have an effective role as protection actors and meaningfully participate in the design, planning and implementation of activities that are most needed within their communities. CBP seeks to restore positive roles within a community and rebuild community-based support mechanisms and protection structures. UNHCR, in collaboration with partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
- A Network of outreach volunteers (OVs) to facilitate effective and efficient outreach and communication with communities.
- Training and capacity building of UNHCR, partners, and communities in the practice of community-based protection.
- Community-level referral pathways to services and accountability mechanisms.
- Support to positive behavior change to reduce incidence of harmful social practices.
HIGHLIGHTS
UNHCR Pakistan organized various activities with the support of partners to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. In Peshawar, a one-day workshop was organized in collaboration with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ombudsman Office. The main topics covered; the mandate of Ombudsman Office, discussion on the Government Bill on Harassment of Women in the Workplace and procedures for filing complaints. Similarly, a Puppet show was organized for children in different refugees’ settlement in districts of Rawalpindi, Attock and Islamabad to raise awareness on SGBV.
SOQ conducted a survey on existing complaint and feedback mechanisms to measure the efficiency of the processes and satisfaction of the PoCs with the systems in place and to identify any areas for improvement or a need for a new mechanism. The Key findings revealed that Face-to-face communication, community leader & OVs and telephone hotlines are the most preferred mechanism of submitting complaints and receiving feedback whereas complaint boxes and emails are the least preferred ones.
- A home-based Girls School (HBGS) for out-of-school girls has been established at the community center at Nishat Mill settlement in Peshawar. The initiative is envisaged to provide accelerated learning classes for girls out-of-school.