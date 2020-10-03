Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 31 August, 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
32,835 households’ data in the round of five trances in Phase 1 and 5,753 households’ data in Phase II have been submitted to the Pakistan Post office in response to UNHCR’s Cash Based Intervention programme for most vulnerable families across Pakistan.
4,564 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high risk populations) were provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines.
2,979 outreach volunteers, community committees and community leaders were reached with information on UNHCR's cash assistance program through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling.