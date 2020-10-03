Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 31 August, 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 32,835 households’ data in the round of five trances in Phase 1 and 5,753 households’ data in Phase II have been submitted to the Pakistan Post office in response to UNHCR’s Cash Based Intervention programme for most vulnerable families across Pakistan.

  • 4,564 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high risk populations) were provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines.

  • 2,979 outreach volunteers, community committees and community leaders were reached with information on UNHCR's cash assistance program through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling.

Related Content