Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 September, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

 During the month of September, a total of 7,082 Outreach Volunteers and community mobilizers were reached-out with information on COVID-19 prevention through WhatsApp and telephonic counseling.

 11,351 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high-risk populations) provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines and telephonic counselling.

 UNHCR through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling reached with information on the UNHCR CBI cash assistance program to 17,450 outreach volunteers and community leaders.

OUTREACH VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES

 336 outreach volunteers in all CBP focused areas shared their performance with partner and UNHCR staff through 38 meetings held in their respective communities.

COMMUNICATION WITH COMMUNITIES

 Data collection for CBI phase II continued in all RVs and urban areas across Pakistan.