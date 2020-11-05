Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 September, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
During the month of September, a total of 7,082 Outreach Volunteers and community mobilizers were reached-out with information on COVID-19 prevention through WhatsApp and telephonic counseling.
11,351 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high-risk populations) provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines and telephonic counselling.
UNHCR through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling reached with information on the UNHCR CBI cash assistance program to 17,450 outreach volunteers and community leaders.
OUTREACH VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES
336 outreach volunteers in all CBP focused areas shared their performance with partner and UNHCR staff through 38 meetings held in their respective communities.
COMMUNICATION WITH COMMUNITIES
Data collection for CBI phase II continued in all RVs and urban areas across Pakistan.