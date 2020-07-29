Pakistan + 1 more

Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 June, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13,964 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high risk populations) were provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines and telephonic counselling.

  • 16,324 outreach volunteers, community committees and community leaders were reached with information on UNHCR's cash assistance program through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling, along with distribution of 15,161 CBI Cash Assistance posters and flyers.

  • 9,701 refugees attended sensitization sessions organized by outreach volunteers, shuras, and community mobilizers in small groups countrywide.

