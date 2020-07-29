Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 June, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
13,964 individual refugees (with a focus on vulnerable/high risk populations) were provided with information on COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms through UNHCR’s helplines and telephonic counselling.
16,324 outreach volunteers, community committees and community leaders were reached with information on UNHCR's cash assistance program through in-person visits, WhatsApp, and telephonic counselling, along with distribution of 15,161 CBI Cash Assistance posters and flyers.
9,701 refugees attended sensitization sessions organized by outreach volunteers, shuras, and community mobilizers in small groups countrywide.