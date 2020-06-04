Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 April, 2020

BACKGROUND

The aim of UNHCR Pakistan’s Community-based Protection (CBP) strategy is to empower Persons of Concern (POCs) to have an effective role as protection actors and meaningfully participate in the design, planning and implementation of activities that are most needed within their communities. CBP seeks to restore positive roles within a community and rebuild community-based support mechanisms and protection structures. UNHCR, in collaboration with its partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.

The four key priorities of the strategy covers:

Enhance outreach and communication Ensure access to needed services Promote empowerment leading to self-reliance Strengthen partnership and coordination

HIGHLIGHTS