Pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan: Community-Based Protection Update | 1 January - 30 April, 2020
Attachments
BACKGROUND
The aim of UNHCR Pakistan’s Community-based Protection (CBP) strategy is to empower Persons of Concern (POCs) to have an effective role as protection actors and meaningfully participate in the design, planning and implementation of activities that are most needed within their communities. CBP seeks to restore positive roles within a community and rebuild community-based support mechanisms and protection structures. UNHCR, in collaboration with its partners; International Catholic Migration Committee (ICMC), Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP), DANESH, Water, Environment and Sanitation Society (WESS) and Commissioner for Afghan Refuges (CAR), continue its efforts to implement CBP interventions throughout the country.
The four key priorities of the strategy covers:
- Enhance outreach and communication
- Ensure access to needed services
- Promote empowerment leading to self-reliance
- Strengthen partnership and coordination
HIGHLIGHTS
Given the COVID crises, webinars on SGBV remote case management, child protection and PSEA were organized by Bureau. Discussions during the webinars included case man- agement and risk of increased child and gender issues.
In the wake of COVID-19, UNHCR developed WhatsApp messages in different refugee languages for the Outreach Volunteers (OVs) and refugee Focal Points (FPs) and were shared across Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The OVs and FP continued playing a proactive role by sharing the information with their respective communities.