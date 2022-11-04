Pakistan: Belgium’s contribution through the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Belgium provide livelihood recovery support to flood-affected households

The lives and livelihoods of around 3.3 million people in Pakistan, mostly living in rural areas, have been significantly disrupted by this year’s massive monsoon driven floods. Their homes have been destroyed as well as schools, hospitals, nearly 1.8 million ha of agricultural land, livestock assets, forests and critical agricultural infrastructure. In addition, some 800 000 livestock were lost.

To mitigate the short- and long-term humanitarian and economic impact, FAO is providing livelihood support to the most vulnerable households

in flood-affected areas through livestock vaccination, feed distributions and shelters to protect the animals from harsh weather conditions. This will contribute to improving livestock’s health and body conditions, which will in turn help maintain beneficiary households’ food consumption and nutritional intake through dairy products.

Currently, FAO is working in six districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces to provide animal vaccinations and feed benefiting

50 000 flood-affected households. Through SFERA, the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium contributed USD 500 000, enabling FAO to not only extend its response to the floods in all four provinces, but also to provide critical support to restore the livelihoods of flood-affected farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. In collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Departments of KP and Punjab provinces, FAO will vaccinate a total of 14 000 large ruminants and 70 000 small ruminants owned by 7 000 households against foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and peste des petits ruminants. Of the 7 000 households,

2 000 smallholder households will also receive three 50-kg bags of animal feed to increase their access to sustainable supply of fodder, as well as molasses and mineral/urea blocks.

Furthermore, as the floods have damaged around 24 912 animal shelters and the winter season is fast approaching, FAO will repair and construct 200 flood-affected animal sheds for the most vulnerable and worst affected livestock owners.

Finally, to complement these interventions, FAO, in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Departments, will support farmers on improved livestock husbandry practices.

