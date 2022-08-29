Pakistan, Asia Pacific | Monsoon Floods, Emergency Appeal No. MDRPK023

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Calling the incessant monsoon rains a “climateinduced humanitarian crisis of epic proportions”, the Government of Pakistan on 25 August 2022 officially declared a ‘national emergency’ in light of the raininduced floods, which have killed over 1,000 people already, including 348 children since 14 June. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 27 August, more than 5.7 million people have been affected by the ongoing floods. Pakistan is experiencing abnormal monsoon rainfall nearly three times higher than the past 30-year average, resulting in uncontrollable urban and flash floods, and landslides across the country. The torrential rains continue to ravage many parts of Balochistan, with no rail and road link between Quetta and the rest of the country for the past several days. The provincial government called upon the federal government to provide a special package of PKR 60 billion (CHF 272.7 million) for the repair of infrastructure and rehabilitation of floodhit families. Officials put the death toll across the province at 225. The rains also badly affected Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. The government of Sindh declared 16 districts as calamity-hit due to the magnitude of damages caused by torrential rains and flooding, where 347 people have died so far in the province and 4.9 million are reportedly impacted, and 80 per cent of the total population is affected.

The flood has also badly affected infrastructure, so far 949,858 houses have been damaged across the country. In addition, 719,558 livestock have been lost and more than 3,000km of roads and 149 bridges have been damaged. The current rain spell and floods continue to impact already vulnerable and deprived districts, which have been affected by high food insecurity and where many people have not recovered from the effects of COVID-19. The authorities have already rescued 51,275 people, while 498,442 individuals are living in relief camps across the country. The weather forecast continues to indicate that more rainfall is expected across the country over the coming few days, inevitably resulting in increased loss and devastation.

The priority needs for people are emergency shelter, food and other basic necessities, safe drinking water and access to sanitation, hygiene and health care. People will also need support in recovering their livelihoods lost due to the floods.

The aim of this Emergency Appeal is to support the priority humanitarian response for the heavily affected populations in the flood-hit regions of Pakistan. This also includes a focus on the response capacity and readiness of the National Society and affected communities.