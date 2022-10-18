Pakistan, Asia Pacific | Floods, Revised Emergency Appeal - Revised Operational, Appeal No. MDRPK023

OPERATIONAL STRATEGY REVISION

The Operational Strategy (OS) was revised approximately three and a half months after the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) first started responding to the floods locally and over a month after the first version.

Since the original OS was published, a multi-sectoral rapid needs assessment (MSRNA)1 was carried out under the overall leadership of the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities and the Humanitarian Country Team to identify the key humanitarian impacts of the 2022 floods and pressing priority needs in order to plan the country-wide humanitarian response. The IFRC and PRCS, together with the IFRC Membership, have been coordinating Red Cross Red Crescent inputs and support for the assessment with the results feeding into this revised OS, which scales up activities in all sectors to reach more people, with a special focus on increasing preventative public health interventions, including improved access to sanitation and hygiene awareness to respond to the emerging health crisis, while further strengthening protection and inclusion aspects in the operation. This 16-month emergency response continues to maintain a strong focus on relief, early recovery and improvements to affected communities, according to their emergency phase. It will continue to leverage the existing presence of the PRCS and outreach to the most vulnerable in the affected communities and also consider longer-term climate change mitigation efforts.