Pakistan - Afghanistan Situation Refugee Response Dashboard First quarter (Jan - Mar 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

By the end of March 2022, humanitarian organizations had supported some 1.3 million women, men and children, or 38 percent of the people targeted in the 2022 Afghanistan Situation Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in Pakistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nearly all the 0.9 million persons identified as in need received at least one type of support. In the Federal Capital Territory, 1 percent of the target population have received support by time of reporting.

Response achievements over the first three months of the year include over 0.94 million people reached with WASH and health support; 196,953 people were provided with protection services; 133,259 children and pregnant or breastfeeding women were provided with nutritional assistance; 35,723 people were provided with access to education services; 1,725 people reached through Livelihood support; and 4,240 acute malnutrition assessments were conducted.