14 Jun 2018

Pakistan: Afghan Refugees Registration Update | As 31st of May, 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (264.71 KB)

Overview

Proof of Registration (PoR) card is an important protection tool that provides temporary legal stay and freedom of movement for the 1.39 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. PoR cards which have expired at the end of 2015 have been extended through official notification until 30 June 2018*.

Four PoR Card Modification (PCM) centres - located in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi support the modification/ replacement of existing cards, the registration of new born children up to the age of five, the provision of PoR cards to registered children who have reached five years of age and who are now entitled to their own cards, as well as the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18 years old.

As of March, 2018 Lahore PCM centre has suspended its activities and the centre has been closed effective from 5 March 2018.

In 2018, UNHCR has prioritised funds for the birth registration and the issuance of birth certificates to 90,000 children. The target for the issuance of individual PoR cards is 130,000 children who have reached five years of age and are eligible to receive their individual cards from the PCM centres.**

A total of 3,151 applicants availed themselves of the PCM centre services in May 2018 compared to 3,259 applicants in April 2018, representing a slight decrease (3%) during the reporting month. The decrease is attributed to the start of the fasting month of Ramadan.

