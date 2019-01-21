Pakistan: Afghan Refugees Registration Update (as of 31 December 2018)

Overview

The Proof of Registration (PoR) card is an important protection tool that is issued by Government of Pakistan and provides temporary legal stay and freedom of movement for the 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. The PoR cards expired at the end of 2015 have been extended through official notification until 30 June 2019.

The four PoR Card Modification centres (PCM) are located in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi. These centres are used for the modification and replacement of existing cards; the registration of infants and children up to the age of five years; the issuance of new cards for eligible children who are five years and older; and the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18.

As of 5 March 2018, the Lahore PCM centre suspended its activities and the centre has been closed.

In 2018, the target for UNHCR’s prioritized funds for the registration of 90,000 new births has been revised to 50,000 births as fewer Afghan PoR cardholders approached the PCM centre in the first half of the year then was expected. The target for the issuance of birth certificates has also been revised from 90,000 to 50,000 birth certificates. The target for the issuance of individuals with PoR cards has been revised from 130,000 children to 90,000 children who have reached five years of age and are eligible to receive their individual cards from the PCM centres.

A total of 3,232 applicants availed themselves of the PCM centre services in December 2018 compared to 2,885 applicants in November 2018, a slight increase (12%) in activities has been observed at all PCM centres countrywide. This is attributed to the extension of the MRV operations in far flung areas of Punjab province.

PoR cards have been extended until the end of June 2019 by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting of 2 October 2018.