Pakistan: Afghan Refugees Registration Update | 1 January - 31 August, 2019

Overview

The Proof of Registration (PoR) card is an important protection tool that is issued by Government of Pakistan and provides temporary legal stay and freedom of movement for the 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. All the PoR cards that expired at the end of 2015 have been extended through official notification until 30 June 2020*.

The four PoR Card Modification centres (PCM) are located in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi. These centres are used for the modification and replacement of existing cards; the registration of infants and children up to the age of five years; the issuance of new cards for eligible children who are five years and older; and the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18.

In 2019, UNHCR prioritised funds for birth registration and the issuance of birth certificates to 70,000 children. The target for the issuance of individual PoR cards is 170,000 children who have reached five years of age and are eligible to receive their individual cards from the PCM centres.

In August, a significant decrease in the number of persons approaching PCM services was observed. During the reporting month some 3,645 persons benefited from registration services (53% increase compared to July 2019). The temporary suspension of Mobile Registration Van (MRV) operations in all three provinces due to Eid-ul-Adha is attributed to the decrease.