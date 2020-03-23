Pakistan: Afghan Refugees Registration Update | 1 January — 29 February, 2020

Overview

The Proof of Registration (PoR) card is an important protection tool that is issued by Government of Pakistan and provides tempo-rary legal stay and freedom of movement for the 1.4 million regis-tered Afghan refugees in Pakistan. All the PoR cards that expired at the end of 2015 have been extended through official notifica-tion until 30 June 2020*.

The four PoR Card Modification centres (PCM) are located in Pesha-war, Quetta, Karachi and Rawalpindi. These centres are used for the modification and replacement of existing cards; the registra-tion of infants and children up to the age of five years; the issu-ance of new cards for eligible children who are five years and old-er; and the issuance of birth certificates to children under the age of 18.

In 2020, UNHCR prioritised funds for birth registration and the issu-ance of birth certificates to 25,000 children. The target for the issuance of individual PoR cards is 185,000 children who have reached five years of age and are eligible to receive their individu-al cards from the PCM centres.

In February, a slight increase in the number of persons approaching PCM services was observed. During the reporting month some 6,523 persons benefited from registration services (12% increase com-pared to January 2020). Introduction of the new policy regarding the collection of modified cards within thirteen months is attribut-ed to the increase.

*PoR cards have been extended until the end of June 2020 by the Federal Cabi-net in its meeting of 27 June 2019.