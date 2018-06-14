Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (3 - 9 June 2018)

Repatriation of registered Afghan refugees decreased by 32% compared to 97 refugees that repatriated between 27 May and 2 June 2018. Return of undocumented Afghans was 15% less than last week’s figure of 252.

Some 97% (208 individuals) of the undocumented returnees were provided with needs-based assistance while 100% (66 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance.