Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (20 - 26 May 2018)

Cross-border movement continued to remain significantly low due to Ramadan. Repatriation of registered Afghan refugees decreased by 80% compared to 556 refugees that repatriated between 13 and 19 May 2018. Return of undocumented Afghans was 66% less than last week’s figure of 837.

Some 96% (275 individuals) of the undocumented returnees were provided with needs-based assistance while 99% (111 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance.