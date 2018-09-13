13 Sep 2018

Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (2 - 8 Sep 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Sep 2018
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

Repatriation of Afghan refugees was significantly higher compared to 166 refugees that repatriated between 26 August and 1 September. Return of undocumented Afghans also increased, by 27%, compared to 705 individuals that returned in the preceding week. Some 96% (525 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance, while 77% (687 individuals) of the undocumented Afghan returnees were provided post-arrival assistance.

