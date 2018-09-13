Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (2 - 8 Sep 2018)

Repatriation of Afghan refugees was significantly higher compared to 166 refugees that repatriated between 26 August and 1 September. Return of undocumented Afghans also increased, by 27%, compared to 705 individuals that returned in the preceding week. Some 96% (525 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance, while 77% (687 individuals) of the undocumented Afghan returnees were provided post-arrival assistance.