31 May 2019

Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (19 - 25 May 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

Cross-border movement remained low due to the holy month of Ramadan.

Repatriation of Afghan refugees decreased by 42% compared to 59 refugees that returned between 12 and 18 May 2019. Returns of undocumented Afghans also decreased, by 20%, compared to 258 individuals that returned in the preceding week.

Some 33 (97%) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance, while 122 (59%) of the undocumented Afghan returnees were provided post-arrival assistance.

