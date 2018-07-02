Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (17 - 23 June 2018)

Cross-border movement of Afghans resumed this week after Eid holidays. Repatriation of registered Afghan refugees and return of undocumented Afghans marked significant increase compared to the week of 10 to 16 June.

Some 90% (354 individuals) of the undocumented returnees were provided with needs-based assistance while 98% (165 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance.