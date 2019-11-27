Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (15 - 21 September 2019)

Repatriation of Afghan refugees decreased by 51% compared to 140 refugees that returned between 08 to 14 September 2019. Returns of undocumented Afghans also increased , by 57%, compared to 265 individuals that returned in the preceding week.

Some 208 (73%) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance, while 439 (71%) of the undocumented Afghan returnees were provided post-arrival assistance.