Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (12 - 18 May 2019)

Cross-border movement reduced significantly due to the holy month of Ramadan.

Repatriation of Afghan refugees decreased by 26% compared to 80 refugees that returned between 5 and 11 May 2019. Returns of undocumented Afghans also decreased, by 40%, compared to 432 individuals that returned in the preceding week.

All 80 registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance, while 144 (56%) of the undocumented Afghan returnees were provided post-arrival assistance.