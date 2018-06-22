Pakistan: Afghan Refugees and Undocumented Afghans Repatriation (10 - 16 June 2018)

Cross-border movement remained low with the end of Ramadan and start of Eid holidays.

Repatriation of registered Afghan refugees and return of undocumented Afghans marked significant decreases as compared to the week of 3 to 9 June.

Some 72% (38 individuals) of the undocumented returnees were provided with needs-based assistance while 100% (9 individuals) of the registered Afghan refugee returnees were provided with cash assistance.