Pakistan: Afghan Refugee Return Monitoring Update (1st Oct - 31st Dec 2019)

Introduction

UNHCR Pakistan facilitates the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees as part of its mandate to provide durable solutions. It operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Quetta,

Balochistan and Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At the VRC, families who wish to repatriate are counselled, to ensure the voluntary nature of the return, and scheduled for their return to Afghanistan. In addition, UNHCR also administers an exit questionnaire to understand the profiles of individuals wishing to return, the push and pull factors, special needs, and intended place of return.

In May 2018, UNHCR strenghtened its monitoring of returns at the border. This includes a returnee interview, which allows UNHCR to gather information on any protection issues faced in between the time the families depart the VRC and arrive at the border. In addition to interviewing returnees, UNHCR staff systematically report on the protection situation and changes in procedures or practices of border authorities to better inform UNHCR’s advocacy, planning, and protection interventions.

Purpose

1 To capture any protection issues and concerns faced by returnees between the Voluntary Repatriation Centre (VRC) and the Afghan border, including detention, delays, etc.

2 To monitor the quality of services provided at the Voluntary Repatriation Centre (VRC) to ensure that persons of concern are adequately prepared for their return.