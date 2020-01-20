20 Jan 2020

Pakistan: Afghan Refugee Return Monitoring Update (1st Oct - 31st Dec 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.38 MB)

Introduction

UNHCR Pakistan facilitates the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees as part of its mandate to provide durable solutions. It operates two Voluntary Repatriation Centres (VRC) in Quetta,
Balochistan and Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At the VRC, families who wish to repatriate are counselled, to ensure the voluntary nature of the return, and scheduled for their return to Afghanistan. In addition, UNHCR also administers an exit questionnaire to understand the profiles of individuals wishing to return, the push and pull factors, special needs, and intended place of return.

In May 2018, UNHCR strenghtened its monitoring of returns at the border. This includes a returnee interview, which allows UNHCR to gather information on any protection issues faced in between the time the families depart the VRC and arrive at the border. In addition to interviewing returnees, UNHCR staff systematically report on the protection situation and changes in procedures or practices of border authorities to better inform UNHCR’s advocacy, planning, and protection interventions.

Purpose

1 To capture any protection issues and concerns faced by returnees between the Voluntary Repatriation Centre (VRC) and the Afghan border, including detention, delays, etc.

2 To monitor the quality of services provided at the Voluntary Repatriation Centre (VRC) to ensure that persons of concern are adequately prepared for their return.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.