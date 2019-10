After the 5.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershock of 4.7 M in southern Azad Jammu and Kashmir Territory (north-east Pakistan) on 24 September, the number of fatalities has increased.

According to the latest report by Muslim Aid from 30 September, 40 people died and more than 1,600 have been injured. 1,619 houses collapsed and 7,100 have been damaged.