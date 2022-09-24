Pakistan: 2022 Monsoon Floods - Situation Report No. 7 (As of 23 September 2022)

This report is produced by the OCHA Humanitarian Advisory Team (HAT) in Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 17-23 September 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 30 September 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
The number of damaged and destroyed houses now exceeds 2 million. Around 23,900 schools, 1,460 health facilities and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged. More than 5,000 schools are being used as temporary relief camps.
Some 7.9 million people are reportedly displaced as a result of the heavy rains and floods, including some 598,000 people living in relief camps.
Increasing floodwaters observed in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab while stagnating or receding water is observed elsewhere.
