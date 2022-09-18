Pakistan: 2022 Monsoon Floods - Situation Report No. 6 (As of 16 September 2022)

This report is produced by the OCHA Humanitarian Advisory Team (HAT) in Pakistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 10-16 September 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 23 September 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Roads reported damaged or destroyed nearly doubles in the past week, to over 12,700 km.

Reported number of damaged or destroyed bridges increases 40 per cent in a week.

Preliminary estimates based on currently available data indicate that around 7.6 million people may be temporarily displaced. Efforts to verify the extent of displacement are ongoing.

Food security and nutrition situation in Pakistan expected to also deteriorate in areas not directly affected by the floods.

Children and marginalised groups facing increased vulnerability due to exposure to new risks and hazards as well as disrupted access to essential services.

765K houses destroyed

1.14M houses damaged

12.7K kilometres of roads damaged

1.5K people killed

12.9K people injured

936K livestock lost

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation remains dire in flood-affected areas of Pakistan, with widespread damage to physical infrastructure and ongoing harm to people and livestock. Over the past week, roads reported to be damaged or destroyed nationwide nearly doubled to over 12,700 kilometres, while the number of bridges reported damaged or destroyed increased by some 40 per cent to 375 affected bridges. This increase in reported impacts of the rains and floods has mainly been in Sindh, where more than 8,400 km of roads and 165 bridges have been reported damaged or destroyed.

A preliminary assessment by the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) comparing satellite data from 1 to 7 September to data from 8 to 14 September indicates that many districts in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Punjab were affected by increasing floodwaters, while floodwaters appear to be stagnating or receding in many other parts of the country. Large floods were observed to still be inundating villages and agricultural areas along the Indus River, while in Sindh increasing floodwater was observed in Jamshoro, Malir Karachi, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Mirpur Khas, Umer Kot and Tharparkar districts, and increasing floodwater was also observed in Gwadar and Lasbela districts in Balochistan and in Khusbab district in Punjab.

To date, more than 1.14 million houses have been damaged and over 765,000 houses have been destroyed across the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while over 1,500 deaths and more than 12,800 injuries were recorded since mid-June, including 552 children killed and over 4,000 children injured. More than 5,500 undamaged schools are reportedly being used to shelter people who have been displaced. Another 22,000 schools have reportedly been damaged – over 17,400 in Sindh, over 2,300 in Balochistan, over 1,400 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and some 1,250 in Punjab. Preliminary estimates based on currently available data indicate that some 7.6 million people may be displaced due to the heavy rains and floods, including some 575,000 people living in relief camps. Humanitarian partners are in the process of planning and rolling out efforts to verify the full extent of displacement in flood-affected areas.

The impact of the heavy rains and floods on production in the agricultural sector as well as on market prices has been severe across Pakistan, even in areas spared by the floods, risking a deterioration in the food security situation across the country. In some parts of the country, the price of a kilogram of rice has reportedly risen by nearly 80 per cent since January 2022. Nearly 936,000 livestock have been lost since mid-June, with serious repercussions on the livelihoods of affected households and on the supply of animal products including milk and meat. An Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis of 28 highly vulnerable districts in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa found that some 5.96 million people in the assessed districts are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (crisis) and 4 (emergency) between July and November 2022 – a figure expected to increase to 7.2 million people from December 2022 to March 2023. The prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is high in Balochistan and Sindh, with both exceeding the emergency thresholds in some districts, and is expected to deteriorate due to the impact of the floods.

Over 1,460 public health facilities have been damaged, while medicines, medical equipment and vaccines have been destroyed. Amidst increase in demand for health services since the floods began, the replenishment of supplies remains challenging, including due to the widespread damage to roads and bridges. Increased incidences of malaria, dengue, acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) and cholera are being reported and expected to continue to rise in the coming months.

The Protection Sector has highlighted increased protection concerns, including the exposure of children and adults to a range of new flood-related physical risks and hazards, such as from damaged buildings, drowning and snakebites.

Marginalized people including people with disabilities are experiencing increased vulnerability due to disrupted access to essential services, and children and marginalized groups are vulnerable to abuse, violence and exploitation at distribution points. Safety issues have also reportedly arisen from the lack of proper toilets and bathing facilities. Gender discrimination places women and girls, particularly adolescent girls, at additional risk, including to child marriage and forms of sexual abuse and exploitation such as rape, harassment and trafficking. Existing referral pathways for Child Protection services are limited in their capacity to respond to the increased needs, and Child Protection Units (CPU) are not present in many flood-affected districts.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The humanitarian response is ongoing under the leadership of the Government of Pakistan, which is currently assessing damage in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Preparations are underway for similar assessments in Sindh next week. Over PKR 25 billion (US$ 113 million) has reportedly already been disbursed to some 1million flood-affected households through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The Government, its line ministries and the Armed Forces are also delivering aid to people in need.

Local communities have taken in people displaced from their homes and are actively engaged in relief activities ranging from search-and-rescue efforts to the provision of assistance. Madrasas (religious seminaries) have provided food and water; housing and shelter; health and nutrition services; education support; and support for orphans and separated children. Reports indicate that volunteer organisations have rescued tens of thousands of people, and reached many more with assistance including cooked food, food packs, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clean water, and health and education services.

Around 70 national NGOs – members of the National Humanitarian Network (NHN) – have provided assistance in the form of evacuations, temporary shelters, cooked food and dry rations, non-food items (NFI), as well as health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support in most flood-affected districts. Thirty-four international NGO members of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) are active in 51 districts, providing food and ration support, NFIs, shelter, education support, cash grants, protection, health support and WASH support. With IFRC-wide support, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has reached over 55,000 people with emergency relief, including providing jerry cans to over 3,000 households, emergency shelter for over 5,000 households, and health services for over 12,700 people, as well as installed six operational water treatment plants serving 18,000 people daily.

Alongside the provision of aid items and services, UN agencies are operating field offices in all four affected provinces to enable a more localised response at the provincial and district levels, and the UN is supporting the logistical and coordination pipeline for ensuring that relief items are effectively transported, stored and distributed to people in affected areas. Data collection for the Government-led multi-sectoral rapid needs assessments (RNA) is in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has nearly been completed, with analysis set to begin to enable a more informed and coordinated response to urgent humanitarian needs. These assessments are supported by national and international NGOs as well as the UN; similar assessments were completed in 10 districts of Balochistan in August.

