Pakistan: 2022 Monsoon Floods Humanitarian Response Snapshot (As of 6 September 2022)

OVERVIEW

Intensified rainfall and flooding over the past two weeks have worsened the fragile humanitarian situation of people in already affected areas, and brought devastation to areas previously spared the brunt of the severe monsoon weather. Nationwide, 80 districts have been officially notified as 'calamity hit' – 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 17 in KP, six in GB and three in Punjab. Many more districts without an official declaration are also reportedly impacted. Around 33 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). 637,000 people are living in relief camps, while many more are displaced and being hosted by other households.