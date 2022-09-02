Pakistan: 2022 Monsoon Floods Humanitarian Response Snapshot (As of 1 September 2022)

SITUATION

Pakistan has been enduring severe monsoon weather since June 2022. As of 1 September, rainfall in the country is equivalent to 2.9 times the national 30-year average. This has caused widespread flooding and landslides, with severe repercussions for human lives, property and infrastructure. To date, 80 districts across Pakistan have been declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan. These numbers remain dynamic given the ongoing rains, and the number of calamity-declared districts is expected to increase.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The Government of Pakistan is leading the humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, supported by the UN and humanitarian partners. The Government is working to ensure aid for some 33 million people who will require some form of assistance. To complement this effort, the UN and the international humanitarian community aim to support and protect some 5.2 million people in Pakistan over the next six months under the 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan.