Pakistan 2019 – Flow Monitoring of Undocumented Afghan Migrants

Since 2017, DTM Pakistan has collected data on return movements of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan at two official border points (Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak). At these locations, information on the numbers, socio-economic profiles and vulnerabilities of undocumented Afghans is collected and analyzed. The report covers the period between January 1 and 31 December 2019. During this period, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded 17,286 undocumented Afghan nationals returning from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak border crossings. It should be noted that the data presented in this report are representative solely of the individuals captured at the flow monitoring points in 2019. Data should not be generalized and do not represent a full picture of inter and intra-regional migration in the country, but rather of migration flows at the specific locations monitored (In the case of Pakistan: Torkham and Chaman/Spin Boldak).