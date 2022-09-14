OIC Secretary-General Commends the Launching of KSrelief Fund-raising Campaign for the Flood Victims in Pakistan

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, praised the royal directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulazeez Al Saud - to extend a helping hand to those affected by the devastating floods that swept Pakistan leaving hundreds of deaths, destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, and displaced millions of families.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) launched The Saudi National Campaign to Provide Relief to Flood- affected People in Pakistan through its “Sahem” platform.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General urged Member States, financial, relief institutions, and the international community to expedite relief aid to the Pakistani people, who are experiencing a humanitarian ordeal that calls for stressing the magnanimous Islamic values​ of solidarity, interdependence and relief.