OIC and the UNHCR Renew Joint Humanitarian Action Plan for the Years 2022-2025

The Department of Humanitarian Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the UNHCR Gulf Mission, yesterday, September 13, 2022 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat.

During the meeting, a renewed Joint Humanitarian Action Plan (JHAP) for the years 2022-2025 was signed, as a culmination of the significant efforts made by the two sides to implement the expired 2020-2022 JHAP despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by COVID-19.

The renewed JHAP aims to consolidate the humanitarian strategic partnership, as well as coordination in issues of common interest, especially those of IDPs and refugees, within the framework of the existing cooperation between the two organizations since 1988.

The renewed JHAP was signed, on behalf of the OIC General Secretariat, by Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, and on behalf of the UNHCR, by Mr. Khalid Khalifa, UNHCR Gulf Regional Representative.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them in all areas related to the situation of refugees and IDPs in the Islamic world, and modalities of the JHAP implementation under deteriorating humanitarian conditions in many regions of the Islamic world as a result of calamities, epidemics, climate change and armed conflicts.