Nutrition problems of children hindering nation’s growth, say experts

Islamabad, 3 May 2019: A media dialogue on the nutrition situation affecting children, adolescents and women of Pakistan was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) here today. The dialogue, held in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (MNHSRC), Government of Pakistan, highlighted the challenges and opportunities related to nutrition in the country.

The interactive discussion featured distinguished guests such as Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Member – National Assembly of Pakistan and Parliamentary Secretary – Planning Development & Reform, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Member – National Assembly of Pakistan and Parliamentary Secretary –NHSRC, Dr. Abdul Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director – Nutrition, MNHSRC, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Shaheen - Chief of Nutrition, Planning and Development Division, Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning Development and Reform, and the focal point for Scaling Up Nutrition in Pakistan, and Dr. Saba Shuja, Nutrition Officer, UNICEF Pakistan.

The panel of experts expressed concern over the fact that more than 4 out of every 10 children under five years of age (over 10 million children) are affected by stunting. Stunting is caused by chronic malnutrition. It inhibits children’s cognitive and physical development, damaging their growth in the long run. More than 15 per cent of children in the same age-group suffer from severe acute malnutrition – an illness that can also be fatal.

The nutritional status of adolescent girls and women impacts the growth and development of their future children. Attempts at reducing the number of underweight and anaemic adolescent girls between the ages of 10 and 19 years has also been slow. The diets of adolescent girls and women are often too poor to meet nutritional needs for their healthy growth and development as well as that of the future children.

Immediate and exclusive breastfeeding is critical for the achievement of many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It improves nutrition, prevents child mortality and decreases the risk of non-communicable diseases, and supports cognitive development and education. Breastfeeding is also an enabler to ending poverty, promoting economic growth and reducing inequalities. All these are global goals under the SDGs that Pakistan has also committed to achieving.

A healthy diet meeting the nutritional needs of children protects them against multiple chronic diseases. Good maternal nutrition of lactating mothers also contributes to the healthy growth of newborns. Data shows that less than 4 out of every 10 mothers in the country exclusively breastfeed their newborns for six months – an inevitable requirement to shield children from many health and nutrition related problems. The panel as well as the audience agreed that more is needed to be done to save children from stunting, wasting and other nutrition-related challenges that they are faced with.

The dialogue also reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan and its partners, especially UNICEF, to target critical nutrition indicators such as, among others, immediate and exclusive breastfeeding, nutritional deficiencies, stunting, wasting, and anaemia. The panel also pushed for increased legislation on child nutrition, especially regulating breastmilk substitutes such as formula milk rigorously.

Catherine Weibel

Chief, Advocacy and Communications

UNICEF Pakistan

Tel: +92-300-500-2595

Tel: +92-51-209-7810

Email:

cweibel@unicef.org

Aadarsh Laghari

Communication Officer

UNICEF Pakistan

Tel: +92-300-855-4392

Tel: +92-51-209-7812

Email:

alaghari@unicef.org