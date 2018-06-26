Note to correspondents on the visit of Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, to Bangladesh, Nepal, India, and Pakistan

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will visit Bangladesh, Nepal, India, and Pakistan from 23 June to 3 July 2018. USG Lacroix will visit Dhaka, Bangladesh, following which he will travel to Kathmandu, Nepal. Mr. Lacroix will then travel to New Delhi, before concluding his trip to the region with a visit to Islamabad.

Together, troops and police from these four countries make up close to one-third of some 91,000 uniformed personnel across 14 UN peacekeeping operations.

The purpose of Mr. Lacroix’s visit is to thank the four countries for their service and sacrifice in the name of peace, as well as to update on ongoing reforms in the UN peace and security reform area, and specifically the UN Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative to make peacekeeping more focused, safer and stronger. While in the region, Mr. Lacroix will meet with senior officials from all four countries, including government, military and police officials.