Norway to provide support to victims of Pakistan flood disaster

Press release | Date: 31/08/2022

‘Norway is providing NOK 25 million following the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan for emergency relief and food security efforts to help those affected in this acute phase of the crisis,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt. Pakistan has been hit by the most devastating flooding it has experienced for many years, and vast areas of the country are under water. According to the UN, more than 33 million people are affected and over 1100 have died.

‘The people of Pakistan are contending with an unprecedented climate disaster. A concerted effort by the Pakistani authorities together with the UN system and international organisations will be essential to achieve an effective humanitarian response,’ said Ms Huitfeldt.

Norway is channelling approximately NOK 3 million through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), and will in addition provide NOK 7 million to Norwegian Church Aid and NOK 5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Support to the IFRC will enable the local Red Crescent Societies to provide rapid assistance to those hit hardest by the flooding. Norwegian Church Aid will target its response towards measures to ensure access to water, sanitation and hygiene services in affected local communities.

Norway is also providing NOK 10 million to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The impacts of the flooding have been most severe in the southern and western provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. According to UN reports, over 650 000 homes and 17 000 schools have been completely or partially destroyed. The flood has caused widespread damage to agricultural land and infrastructure in the affected areas.

‘Entire villages have been swept away by the floods, and the destruction is exacerbating an already fragile economic situation in Pakistan. Food, clean water and shelter are urgently needed,’ said Ms Huitfeldt.

The UN is already working with the Pakistani authorities and international organisations to ensure a coordinated response and provide humanitarian aid to flood victims. Norway considers it important to channel funding through international humanitarian organisations that have relevant insight and experience and a local presence on the ground.