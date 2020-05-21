Nine aircraft will spray locust-hit areas: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced that nine aircraft will spray locust-infested areas with insecticides on Monday.

Briefing reporters at General Headquarters (GHQ), NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said at present five aircraft were available for which kits had been imported from the US.

He said a PAF C-130 plane had also brought a plane from Turkey for the purpose.

“That plane is also ready and will fly to Multan for deployment tomorrow (Thursday),” he remarked.

He said Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had also three helicopters which would be available in next three to four days.

“That means a total of nine planes will be available for spraying next Monday onwards”.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2020