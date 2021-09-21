New Water Filtration System Serves 3,570 Villagers in Pakistan

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, September 21, 2021 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian relief agency, recently installed a water filtration system in Jamshoro, Pakistan that provides clean water to 3,570 beneficiaries.

The new filtration system replaces one that was installed in 2010 to address water quality issues after flooding in the area. The new system purifies water used by the local school and surrounding communities, benefitting approximately 2,070 students and staff as well as 1,500 additional villagers.

According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, the local school uses approximately 1,000 liters of water per day, and the system filters more than 720,000 liters of water per year for the school and village.

“Without a filtration system, people in this village risk drinking polluted water and suffering from waterborne illnesses,” Sohail said. “This new system gives students and their families access to clean, safe water without worrying about getting sick.”

According to UNICEF, approximately 70 percent of households in Pakistan still drink bacterially contaminated water. UNESCO estimates that 40 percent of all diseases in Pakistan are due to unsanitary drinking water. This has led to stunting in children and over 53,000 child deaths per year.

Baitulmaal has constructed over 330 donor-funded wells in various regions of Pakistan, including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. In addition to water access projects, Baitulmaal responds to emergencies, provides food and facilitates community building and other uplifting programs.

If you would like to learn more about or contribute to these programs at Baitulmaal, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Texas, the charity has domestic offices in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey as well as international offices in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East.