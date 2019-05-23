NDRMF to fund PKR 189.9 million to NDMA project of multi hazard vulnerability & risk assessment

The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) will fund Rupees 189.9 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) project of Multi Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment. A Grant Implementation Agreement between NDMA and NDRMF was signed in this regards here on Wednesday afternoon.

NDMA will execute the Project titled “Multi Hazard Vulnerability & Risk Assessment (MHVRA) intervention in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven districts of Balochistan provinces”. Under this Project, the NDRMF will grant 70% (amounting to PKR 189.9 million) of total project cost (PKR 277.7 million) to NDMA while 30% (amounting to PKR 87.9 million) of the cost will be borne by NDMA through its National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF). The MHVRA project is a part of the third priority intervention under the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2012-2020 and is aligned with many national & international commitments so as to meet the priority needs defined in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015-2030.

The project will span over a period of twenty months and will be executed by the Project Management Unit (PMU) of NDMA, which holds vast experience in carrying out risk assessment related studies across various districts of Pakistan. The Project will help to strengthen the disaster risk resilience of the study districts by reducing their vulnerabilities to impending natural hazards. The NDRMF was established to close the resource gap not only in the aftermath of disasters but also make investments in projects meant to mitigate the risk of disasters.