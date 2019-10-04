NDMA - Subject: More rains predicted in the country during the current week

Fresh PMD Press Release dated 01 October 2019 is enclosed at Annex A. All concerned are requested to ensure following precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property:-

a. Respective PDMAs to coordinate with concerned departments (NHA, FWO and C&W) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction.

b. Tourists be apprised about weather forecast.

c. Relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in the light of fresh weather forecast.

d. In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with NDMA.