NDMA Situation Report No. 01 - 20 December 2019 Earthquake (Dated 21 December 2019)
Government of Pakistan
Prime Minister's Office
National Disaster Management Authority
Islamabad
1 General An earthquake was recorded by seismic network of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Details are as follows -
a Time 1639 hours PST
b Magnitude 6.4
c Depth 210 km
d Epicentre Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan
e Latitude 36 52 N
f Longitude 70 68 E
2 Actions Taken by NOMA Following actions were taken by NOMA -
a National Emergency Operatron Centre (NEOC) was activated In monitor the situation
b Contact was established with PMD and DMAs to get first-hand information regarding losses / damages
c NHA / PHAs were contacted for update on all Highways
d Advisory regarding aftershocks have been issued
e NDMA Media Tickers have been broadcasted by all Media Channels