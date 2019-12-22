NDMA Situation Report No. 01 - 20 December 2019 Earthquake (Dated 21 December 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister's Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

1 General An earthquake was recorded by seismic network of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Details are as follows -

a Time 1639 hours PST

b Magnitude 6.4

c Depth 210 km

d Epicentre Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan

e Latitude 36 52 N

f Longitude 70 68 E

2 Actions Taken by NOMA Following actions were taken by NOMA -

a National Emergency Operatron Centre (NEOC) was activated In monitor the situation

b Contact was established with PMD and DMAs to get first-hand information regarding losses / damages

c NHA / PHAs were contacted for update on all Highways

d Advisory regarding aftershocks have been issued

e NDMA Media Tickers have been broadcasted by all Media Channels