NDMA Situation Report on Locust Attack – 13 (27 – 28 February 2020)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

ISLAMABAD

Overview. During last 24 hours, Locust attacks were reported in Districts Bhakkar and Khushab in Punjab, Districts Noshki, Chaghi, Pishin, Barkan, Kohlu, Washuk, Kharan, Harnai and Kech in Balochistan and Districts Orakzai, Lakki Marwat and Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas no activity reported in Sindh province. Government of Pakistan is dealing with the situation on emergent basis for Anti-Locust Operations in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders. Response actions undertaken by various stakeholders are given in succeeding paras. Surveillance and Crop Area Affected. Attached at Annex A. Area Sprayed / Treated. Attached at Annex B. Distribution and Functionality of Equipment. Attached at Annex C. Actions Taken by Various Stakeholders. Following actions have been taken by NDMA,

PDMA’s, MoNFSR, DPP & Pak Army: -

a. Punjab.

(1) Assistant Director Plant Protection Rajanpur, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Rojhan and Entomologist, Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad visited Tehsil Rojhan, District Rajanpur for Locust surveillance where no Locust swarm reported.

(2) Awareness campaign among farming community about identification of eggs, adults, egg lying sites and strategy to control eggs were carried out.

(3) Anti-Locust Operation was conducted in Tehsil Mankera Haidrabad, District Bhakkar killing 85-90% of the locust in the target area of 104 hectare.

b. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Locust control operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat and Orakzai.

c. Balochistan

(1) Anti-locust spray was carried out in District Pishin, Kharan, Kech and Panjgur.

(2) The Chinese delegation visited following places along with PDMA Balochsitan,

DPP and agriculture extension department via road and helicopter and collected samples of adult locust:-a. Khanozai and Karezat district Pashin b. Chilghzai District Chaghi.

(3) The delegation will meet Chief Secy Balochistan before departing for Islamabad.

d. Sindh. Nil

e. DPP / MoNFSR. A coordination meeting on Locust control chaired by Secretary MoNFSR was held in MoNFSR on 28 February 2020.

f. NDMA

(1) Aerial spray kit for helicopter has arrived at Islamabad for test and trial.

(2) Chinese Delegation in Pakistan has assured provision of 300,000 liters of Malathion 95% ULV and 50x Sprayers by 6 March 2020.

(3) University of Agriculture Faisalabad has been approached for organizing a demonstration for use of bio-pesticides against Locust by Prof. Dr Waqas Wakil.

(4) PDMAs and Provincial Agriculture Departments have been asked to use elocust3M application for surveillance which was launched by FAO.

(5) Future Actions. NTR.

g. Miscellaneous

(1) FAO has launched eLocust3m Android App on 26 Feb 2020. FAO has been asked to nominate a focal person for conduct of training on use of eLocust3m application to the field officials.

(2) EAD has informed that Chinese Government agreed to help Pakistan to implement the provision of Locust Control Equipment. Further they informed that Chinese Government will deliver all the goods to the port / airport of Karachi.