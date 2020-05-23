Pakistan + 1 more
NDMA Situation Report on Anti-Locust Operations – 96 (Up to 21 May 2020)
Attachments
- Locust Threat. As per FAO Desert Locust Situation Update dated 21 May 2020 (Annexure A), the current situation remains extremely alarming in East Africa. New swarms from current breeding will form from mid-June onwards, coinciding with the start of the harvest. Thereafter, there is a risk that swarms will migrate to the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border, Sudan and West Africa. Spring breeding continues in southern Iran and southwest Pakistan where control operations are in progress against hopper groups and increasing number of adult groups. As vegetation dries out, more groups and swarms will form and move from these areas to the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border. Good rains are predicted during the first half of June along the Indo-Pakistan border that would allow egg-laying to occur. This should reduce the further eastward movement of swarms that have already arrived in Rajasthan, India.