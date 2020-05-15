NDMA Situation Report on Anti-Locust Operations – 88 (Up to 13 May 2020)

Locust Threat. As per FAO Desert Locust Situation Update dated 13 May 2020 (Annexure A), the current situation remains extremely alarming. New swarms from current breeding will form from mid-June onwards, coinciding with the start of the harvest. At this time, there is a risk that swarms will migrate to the summer breeding areas along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border. In Pakistan, adult groups are migrating to the Indian border from breeding areas in Baluchistan and the Indus Valley where hopper groups are present as well as in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Control operations are underway in all affected provinces of Pakistan.