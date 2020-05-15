NDMA Situation Report on Anti-Locust Operations – 87 (Up to 12 May 2020)

Overall Situation. Anti-Locust Survey and Control Operation in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders is in progress, with presence of Locust in following districts / areas:

a. Balochista: Khuzdar, Awaran, Nushki, Chaghi, Gawadar, Kech, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk, Quetta

b. KP: Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kurram

c. Punjab: Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Jhang, Mianwali, Okara, Bahawalnagar

d. Sindh: Ghotki, Khairpur