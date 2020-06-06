NDMA Situation Report on Anti-Locust Operations – 110 (Up to 04 June 2020)

Locust Threat. As per FAO Desert Locust Situation Update dated 04 June 2020 (Annexure A), the unprecedented Desert Locust threat to food security and livelihoods continues in the Horn of Africa and is likely to spread to southwest Asia and West Africa. Swarms that reach northeast Somalia are likely to migrate across the northern Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pakistan border area. Control operations continue in spring breeding areas of Iran and Pakistan. Early migration of spring-bred swarms from southwest Pakistan to Rajasthan (India) occurred in May before the monsoon and some swarms continued to northern states for the first time since 1962. The swarms will oscillate east and westwards before returning to lay eggs with the onset of the monsoon in Rajasthan where successive waves of swarms will arrive from southern Iran in June and the Horn of Africa in July. Control operations are underway