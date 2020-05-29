Pakistan
NDMA Situation Report on Anti-Locust Operations – 102 (Up to 27 May 2020)
Attachments
- Locust Threat. As per FAO Desert Locust Situation Update dated 27 May 2020 (Annexure A), in the past few days, there have been movements of adult groups and swarms in India, Oman, UAE, and Uganda. Swarms are forming in the spring breeding areas and migrating east to the IndoPakistan border ahead of the monsoon rains. In Pakistan, adults are forming groups and small swarms in spring breeding areas in Balochistan and the Indus Valley (Punjab). These infestations will move to the summer breeding areas from Cholistan to Tharparkar. Control operations are underway in all areas. In Iran adults are forming groups and small swarms in spring breeding areas along the southern coast and parts of Sistan-Balochistan as vegetation is drying out. These infestations will move east to the IndoPakistan summer breeding areas. Control operations are underway.