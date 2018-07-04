04 Jul 2018

NDMA sends out monsoon alert, expects more urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi

Fahad Chaudhry | Updated July 03, 2018

At least six people have lost their lives in monsoon downpours that have caused the streets of Lahore to flood, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday.

Of the six who died in Lahore, four passed away due to electrocution while two others lost their lives after being buried under the debris of collapsed buildings.

A large sinkhole has also appeared on the Mall Road near DPO Chowk. It has filled with rainwater and it is feared that the water may affect the underground Orange Line Metro station nearby.

The destruction has been caused by heavy downpours that dumped 177 millimetres of rainwater on the city over the past 24 hours.

In light of the situation, the NDMA has also sent out a monsoon alert, warning that more rainfall is expected in the next 48 to 72 hours.

According to the NDMA, there may be flooding in the River Ravi and areas connected to it. The alert has also said that there may be some urban flooding in Rawalpindi as well. Reactions to flooding

According to DawnNewsTV, citizens are unable to leave their houses due to heavy flooding on streets and main roads.

Irked citizens were quick to remind former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif about his claims that his government has turned Lahore into Paris.

One user said:

"Finally Shahbaz Sharif succeeded in making Lahore into a European city. But its Venice, not Paris."

Shahbaz Sharif, on the other hand, tweeted that he would be cancelling his meeting with the workers convention in Kasur due to "incessant rain" and that that the he hopes "that the caretaker administration is taking care of you in such torrential rains."

Punjab Caretaker CM Hassan Askari, while visiting affected parts of Lahore, told the media that a committee will be formed to find out what caused the sinkhole at DPO Chowk.

"Whoever is found responsible will be held accountable," CM Askari said while adding that the previous government is responsible for the chaos that has ensued because of the rains.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also visited the affected area and said that "[politicians] should know that they cannot face the people when they haven't spent their money properly."

He also reminded the public that this election is the time for them to decide "if they still want to be ruled by these pharaohs who have taken turns to ruin this country in the past 30 years".

